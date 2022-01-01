Go
Thai Won On

Authentic Thai Food - Cooked with love!

3422 Lauderdale Drive,

Popular Items

Thai-Style Fried Rice$11.95
Stir Fried Jasmine Rice with onions, scallions, carrots and egg (optional). Prepared in a delicious homemade sauce, topped with cilantro.
Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.
Pad See Ew$11.95
Stir-fried Thai wide rice noodles with homemade sweet dark sauce, egg, fresh Chinese broccoli.
Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.
Available - Gluten free / Vegan / Vegetarian
Cream Cheese Rangoon (5 Pieces) Vegetarian.$5.95
Deep fried Wonton filled with seasoned cream cheese and vegetables, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Drunken Noodles$11.95
Wild rice noodles stir-fried with spicy basil sauce mixed with bell papers, carrots, onion and basil leaves.
Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.
Green Curry$11.95
Traditional Thai style green curry(spicy) Green curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell pepper, and basil leaves. *Spicy.
Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.
Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry$11.95
Stir Fried Mixed vegetables carrot, onion, scallion, bell paper, green bean with homemade sauce. served with rice.
Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.
Chicken Pot Stickers (5 pieces)$5.95
Pan fried dumplings filled with chicken, cabbage and onions. Served with sweet soy sauce.
Vegetable Spring Rolls$6.95
Deep fried mixed cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts and glass noodles. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Kaprow$11.95
Sautéed sweet basil leaves with bell peppers, carrots, onions green beans, onions and chili, mixed with homemade Thai spicy basil sauce (Add Fried egg optional +$1.95) Served with steamed rice*Spicy
Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.
Available - Gluten free / Vegan / Vegetarian.
Pad Thai$11.95
Traditional Thai noodle dish! Thai rice noodles, stir-fried with bean sprouts, scallions, eggs and crushed peanuts (optional)
Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.
Location

Henrico VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
