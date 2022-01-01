Go
Thaia

29169 Heathercliff Rd

Popular Items

Tom Kha Soup$13.00
Chicken or Tofu | Coconut Milk | Chicken Broth | Mushroom | Kaffir Lime Leaf | Tomato | Thai Ginger | Lemongrass | Cilantro
Green Curry$18.00
Chicken or Tofu | Eggplant | Long bean | Broccolini | Bamboo Shoot | Kaffir Lime Leaf | Thai Basil
Orange Chicken$17.00
Lightly Battered Chicken | Orange Ginger Glaze
Pad Thaia$16.00
Chicken or Tofu | Rice Noodle | Cabbage | Carrot | Egg | Peanut | Sprouts | Tamarind | Sesame & Lime
Crispy Egg Rolls$8.00
Glass Noodles | Cabbage | Carrots | Celery | Shiitake | Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce
Yellow Curry$18.00
Chicken or Tofu | Potato | Onions | Carrot
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$12.00
Scallions & Toasted Sesame Garnish
Vegetable Gyoza$10.00
Scallions | Spicy Aioli Dipping Sauce
Fried Rice$14.00
Choice of Chicken or Tofu |Broccolini | Carrot | Choy Sum | Pepper | Egg | Scallion | Sesame & Lime
Drunken Noodle$16.00
Chicken or Tofu | Flat Rice noodle | Broccolini | Red Bell Pepper | Cherry Tomato | Thai Basil | Chili
Location

Malibu CA

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
