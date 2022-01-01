Go
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

TAKE OUT & DELIVERY ONLY until further notice.

Traditional Thai Cuisine, noodles, pho, and more... We accept all major credit cards and cash.

2005 Commonwealth Drive

Popular Items

A1 Satay$6.00
(4 pcs) Skewered and grilled marinated chicken breast. Served with peanut sauce, toast, and cucumber salad.
N1 Pad Thai (GF)$11.50
Choice of protein wok fried in a tangy tamarind sauce with thin rice noodles and egg. Served with fresh bean sprouts, scallions, and chopped peanuts. It's GLUTEN FREE.
R1 Thai Fried Rice$11.50
Choice of protein wok fried with jasmine rice, eggs, onions, peas, and carrots. Served with scallions, fresh tomato, and cucumber.
Pho$11.00
Selected cuts of beef (other protein selections available), thin rice noodles, sliced onions and scallions in a clear bone broth. Served with fresh bean sprouts, thai basil, sliced jalapenos and lime. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
N3 Drunken Noodle$11.50
Choice of protein wok fried with wide rice noodles, onions, bell peppers, and thai basil leaves, in a spicy sauce.
A4 Fried Vegetable Rolls (3pcs)$4.00
(4pcs) Cabbage, carrots & cellophane noodles wrapped in wonton paper, and deep fried. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
N2 Pad See Ew$11.50
Choice of protein wok fried with wide noodles, egg, chinese and american broccoli, in a semi-sweet sauce.
A6 Thai Dumplings (4pcs)$6.00
(4pcs) Ground pork&chicken, and shiitake mushrooms wrapped in wonton paper. Steamed. Served with a ginger/mushroom soy sauce.
A2 Fresh Vegetable Rolls (2pcs)$3.95
(2pcs) Lettuce, shredded carrot, and japanese rice noodles in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce (contains gluten).
C1 Green Curry (GF)$11.50
Green curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and thai basil leaves. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.
Location

Charlottesville VA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
