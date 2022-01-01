Go
Toast

Thai D'Lish

Come in and enjoy!

NOODLES

234 N. 12th Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (219 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

234 N. 12th Street

Quincy IL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Calftown Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to Calftown! Come in and enjoy!

Revelry & Revelry Sports Bar

No reviews yet

The Revelry & Revelry Sports Bar is a locally owned restaurant serving light breakfast and lunch Monday-Saturday. We welcome groups small or large, or can help you reserve our private room for your next special event. We offer special coffee and teas along with a special sandwich/soup every day.

The Patio Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

The Patio Restaurant & Lounge - Best Known as THE place to live, laugh, and celebrate! Unique with its coastal-worldly decor, the experience and food are both comfortable and classic with a little attitude. All are welcome! Come in and Enjoy!

Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to Thyme Square Online Ordering! All of our products are made from scratch using local, farm-fresh ingredients.
Be sure to check out our DRINKS menu for delicious beverages & cocktails!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston