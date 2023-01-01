Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Thaiger Newbridge - COURTYARD SHOPPING CENTER
Main picView gallery

Thaiger Newbridge - COURTYARD SHOPPING CENTER

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

COURTYARD SHOPPING CENTER

NEWBRIDGE, IE W12 PA62

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

COURTYARD SHOPPING CENTER, NEWBRIDGE IE W12 PA62

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gorditos Mexican - 1 Naas Rd, Littleconnell
orange starNo Reviews
1 Naas Rd, Littleconnell Newbridge, IE W12 K704
View restaurantnext
Market Kitchen - Cutlery Road
orange starNo Reviews
Cutlery Road Newbridge, IE W12Y640
View restaurantnext
The Gallops Restaraunt - Dublin Road
orange starNo Reviews
Dublin Road Kildare, IE R51AX74
View restaurantnext
Orby by Lucys at Curragh Race course - The Orby building at Curragh Racecourse
orange starNo Reviews
The Orby building at Curragh Racecourse Newbridge, IE R56 RR67
View restaurantnext
Soul Burger - Dublin Street, Kildare
orange starNo Reviews
Dublin Street, Kildare Kildare, IE R51AX74
View restaurantnext
Neighbourhood - 1 North Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
1 North Main Street Naas, IE W91RH96
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Thaiger Newbridge - COURTYARD SHOPPING CENTER

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston