Thai Harbor

The Art of Thai Cuisine

16103 Bolsa Chica St • $$

Avg 4.3 (371 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg Rolls$8.00
Deep-fried egg rolls filled with chicken, assorted vegetables. Served with sweet & sour sauce. 4 pieces.
Pad See Ew$11.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodles in black soy sauce with choice of meat, eggs, broccoli, carrots.
Veggie Egg Rolls$8.00
Deep-fried egg rolls filled with assorted vegetables. Served with sweet & sour sauce. 4 pieces.
Chicken Satay$10.00
Grilled chicken skewers marinated in Thai herbs & spices. Served with peanut sauce & cucumber relish. 4 skewers.
Fresh Spring Rolls$8.00
Freshly wrapped shrimp, chicken, mint leaves, bean sprouts, carrots, green leaf lettuce in thin rice paper. Served with special house hoisin sauce. 2 rolls.
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, eggs, white onions, green onions.
Cream Cheese Wontons$8.00
Deep-fried wonton skins filled with cream cheese. Served with sweet & sour sauce. 8 pieces.
Pad Thai$11.00
Stir-fried thin rice noodles in our homemade Pad Thai sauce with choice of meat, eggs, green onions, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts.
Yellow Curry$12.00
Yellow curry paste simmered in coconut milk, choice of meat, carrots, potatoes. Served with rice.
Tom Kha Soup (Large)$12.00
A traditional Thai spicy and sour coconut soup with choice of meat, mushrooms, cabbage, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, lime juice, Thai chili paste.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

16103 Bolsa Chica St

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
