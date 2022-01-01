Go
Banner pic

Thailander

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

NW 185th Ave

Hillsboro, OR 97006

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Lemongrass French Fries$6.00
Enjoy Lemongrass french fries in Thailander style.
Pot Sticker$8.50
Chopped vegetables and ground chicken wrapped in wonton skin, deep fried and served with black sweet & sour sauce.
CF10 Cha-Fe' Nom Sod Feat. Boba$5.50
Traditional Cha-Fe' Thai ice tea or Thai Ice green tea mixed with milk and boba style.
CF4 Whan Yen$5.00
Cha-Fe' Shave Ice with Sala Cider, Cream Soda and Pineapple's flavors and you can mixed with 1 side cup style or more and topping with coconut milk. (Available at Pick up and Dining only)
CF15 Cha Dum Yen (No Milk)$3.50
Original Thai Ice Tea, Thai Green Tea, or Thai Coffee without milk.
Devil Egg Rolls$6.00
Deep fried rolls stuffed with glass noodle and vegetables and served with sweet & sour sauce.
Phad Thai$13.00
The most famous Thai dish! Thai rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, ground peanut, egg and green onions with a tamarind sauce.
CF6 Lemon Honey soda$5.00
Original unsweet Thai Tea or Green Tea mixed with lemon, honey syrup and soda
CF9 Cha-Fe' Fruity Drink$5.00
Top 5 fruity flavors with Taro, Honey-Drew, Strawberry, Mango or Coconut mixed with milk or Thai tea.
Red Curry$13.00
Red curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell peppers, green pea and basil. (All Curry used vegan sauce with mild spicy and served with steamed jasmine rice)
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

NW 185th Ave, Hillsboro OR 97006

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Society Pie

No reviews yet

Whole Pies, Salads, Knots, and Local Beer!

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

No reviews yet

Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.

Killer Burger

No reviews yet

We're located in the Streets of Tanasbourne to get you refueled while you shop! No matter what brings you to the Streets we’ve got your Killer Burger made to order with 1/3 lb of local, 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients and served with the best bacon and perfectly crispy fries.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0380

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Thailander

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston