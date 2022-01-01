Thailicious
Authentic Thai food by Thai chef and owner Atiya.
Also Shabu Shabu - Hot pot. Come in and enjoy!
1975 Magwood Drive Unit T
Popular Items
Location
Charleston SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
