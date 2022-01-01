Go
Thailicious

Authentic Thai food by Thai chef and owner Atiya.
Also Shabu Shabu - Hot pot. Come in and enjoy!

1975 Magwood Drive Unit T

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Basil Fried Rice$14.95
Fried Rice with Egg, Onion, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Red Bell Pepper, and Thai Basil.
Pad See Ewe$14.95
"Drunken noodles" (no alcohol) stir fried wide flat rice noodles, egg, two types of soy sauce, 2 other imported Thai sauces, brocolli, onions
Curry Poppers (4)$6.95
Fried Thai dumplings stuffed with ground chicken, potato, carrot, green peas, onion, and imported yellow curry. Served with imported Thai sweet and sour sauce.
Crab Wontons (4)$6.95
Crispy wonton skin stuffed with crab stick, cream cheese. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Mussaman Curry$14.95
Mussaman Curry Paste Cooked with Coconut Milk, Onion, Peanuts, Potatoes, and Pineapple,Onion,Crispt Shallot. -spicy
Fresh Basil Roll (2)$6.95
Chilled rice paper roll filled with Shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrot, and basil. Served with hoisin sauce.
Tom Ka Gai (Hot & Sour coconut soup with Chicken)$6.95
Hot and Sour Coconut Milk Soup, with Mushrooms, Tomato, Scallion, Chilli paste, Herbs, and Lime Juice.
Pad Kee Mao$14.95
Stir-Fried Wide Rice Noodles with Egg, Onion , Mix Bell pepper, Thai Basil, Broccoli, Tomatoes.
Crispy Spring Rolls (4)$6.95
Egg roll wrapper stuffed with egg roll fillings (no meat). Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Pad Thai$14.95
Savory staple stir fry Thai dish. Flat rice noodles with our home made sauce. Egg, bean sprouts, and peanuts.
Location

1975 Magwood Drive Unit T

Charleston SC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
