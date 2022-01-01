Go
Thai Pan McKinney

Come in and enjoy!

1720 N Central Expy Suite 170

Popular Items

Pad Thai$11.95
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, scallion in sweet and tangy tamarind sauce; topped with crushed peanut
Red Curry$9.95
Spicy curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, green pea and Thai basil. Serve with white rice.
Summer Roll$6.50
Shrimp, carrot, lettuce, and Thai basil wrapped in rice paper; served with sweet peanut dressing | 3 pieces
White Rice$2.00
Egg Roll$5.50
A mixture of vegetable wrapped with spring roll skin; deep fried served with sweet and sour sauce | 4 pieces
No modification/omission
Pad Woon Sen$10.95
Stir-fried glass noodles with egg, onions, mushroom, carrot, tomato and napa cabbage
Thai Pan Curry$9.95
Rich and creamy mild curry with coconut milk, carrot, potato and onion. Serve with white rice.
Fried Cream Cheese$5.95
Cream cheese mixture wrapped in thin rice pastry; deep fried served with sweet and sour sauce | 6 pieces
No modification/omission
Cashew Delight$10.95
Stir-fried with cashew nut, carrot, mushroom, onion and baby corn
Original Fried Rice$9.95
Stir-fried with jasmine rice, onions, carrot, and egg
Location

1720 N Central Expy Suite 170

McKinney TX

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
