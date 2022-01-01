Go
Thai Sawadee

At Thai Sawadee, we are passionate about creating delicious, authentic dishes that leave you with an unforgettable experience.

171 Hilltown Village Ctr. • $$

Avg 3.8 (210 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad See Yu$17.00
Flat rice noodle, chicken breast, egg, broccoli, carrots, sweet-soy sauce
Pad Thai$13.50
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, topped with ground peanuts
Thai Sawadee Chicken$16.00
Crispy chicken breast, sweet tangy caramelized ginger-soy glaze, crown of steamed broccoli
Chicken Yellow Curry$18.00
Mildly spicy Thai yellow coconut curry, chicken, onion, potato
Grilled Chicken Satay$14.00
Thai spices marinated chicken skewers, peanut sauce and cucumber salad
Spicy Basil Beef$18.00
Beef, fresh chili peppers, garlic, onions, bell peppers, basil leaves
Fried Rice - Thai$17.00
Jasmine rice, chicken, shrimp, egg, tomato, onion
Pad Thai$18.00
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, topped with ground peanuts
Crispy Spring Roll$9.00
Vegetarian fried spring rolls, served with sweet & sour dipping sauce
Curry Pot Stickers$8.00
Fried potstickers served with curry dipping sauce. Pork and Vegetables.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

171 Hilltown Village Ctr.

Chesterfield MO

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
