Thai Spice
Quick, Fresh, Hot!
FRENCH FRIES
15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315
Irvine CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
壹锅鸡- Irvine 已开放实时订单
吃火锅就吃壹锅鸡！The BEST Hot Pot in LA!
Sunright Tea Studio
Shake 17 Times!
Grater Grilled Cheese
Making the World a Better Place one Grilled Cheese at a Time!
Yi Fang - Irvine
Authentic Taiwanese fruit & milk tea made with fresh, high quality ingredients