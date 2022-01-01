Go
Thai Spice

Quick, Fresh, Hot!

15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315 • $

Avg 4.6 (7304 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with garlic, Thai basil, sprouts, carrots & onions. Served over lettuce.
Savory, tangy, delicious!
Pad See Ewe with egg
Soft wide rice noodles scrambled with sweet black soy sauce, egg, broccoli, mushrooms & carrots.
Sweet & savory!
Pad Kra Prow
Thai favorite basil stir-fry with bell pepper, onions, carrot & our special seasoning. Served over white rice.
Pad Thai with egg & peanuts
Stir-fried rice noodles with our special sauce, egg, green onions, bean sprouts & topped with ground peanuts.
Perfectly sweet, tangy and savory. It's got everything!
(1) dish comes GLUTEN-FREE EXCEPT for BEEF options (2) the pad thai sauce used contains no fish sauce or animal products
$6.50 Pad Kra Prow Over White Rice$10.95
Comes Over Rice.
REQUIRED: Use Promo Code 6BASIL on the checkout screen (Remember to press Apply). Max 5 total Pad Kra Prows at $6.50 (Same as in-store credit price).
NO SUBSTITUTIONS. NO ADDITIONS except those already listed. We will not accommodate other additions. If you want unlisted substitutions/additions, purchase the Pad Kra Prow (normal price) in the Food Menu.
Thai Spice Fried Rice (no egg)
Our signature fried rice with a tangy and savory seasoning, garlic, Thai basil, bean sprouts, carrots & onions. Does not have egg.
$6 CK/TOFU Pad Thai with egg & peanuts$10.95
Use Promo Code: 6PADTHAI on the Checkout screen (Remember to press Apply) to get up to 5 Chicken or Tofu Pad Thais at $6.50 each (Same as in-store credit card price).
NO SUBSTITUTIONS. NO ADDITIONS except those already listed. We will not accommodate other additions. If you want unlisted additions, purchase the Pad Thai (normal price) in the Food Menu.
Egg Fried Rice
Seasoned rice with egg, peas, carrots, & onions. Comes with choice of filling.
Egg Roll$1.65
Homestyle egg roll stuffed with seasoned cabbage & carrots. Served with our flavorful Thai honey sauce.
Location

15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315

Irvine CA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
