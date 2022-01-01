Go
Thai Square

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Choice of meat, pineapple, cashew nut, raisin, egg, carrot, tomato, onion, green onion
Pad Thai$14.00
Thin rice noodle, egg, chieve, beanspout, peanut
Pad See Ew$14.00
Wide rice noodle, egg, broccoli, carrot
Chicken Satay (2)$8.00
Grilled marinated chicken with coconut milk serve with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
Thai Street Fried Rice$14.00
Choice of meat, egg, broccoli, carrot, tomato, onion, green onion
Fresh Salad Roll (2)(V)$7.00
Rice paper wrapped with green leaf lettuce, carrot, basil, tofu, peanut sauce
Pot Sticker (6)$7.00
Crispy pork potstickers served with house sweet chili sauce
Crispy Roll (2)(V)$6.00
Cabbage, carrot, celery, glass noodle, ear mushroom, spicy sweet dipping sauce
Yellow Curry$14.00
Choice of meat, potato, carrot, onion
Drunken Noodle$14.00
Wide rice noodle, egg, onion, green onion, carrot, tomato, bell pepper, mushroom, basil
Location

8601 SE 17th Ave

Portland OR

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
