Thai Taki

Michaels Mall

Popular Items

Pork Gyoza (6)$6.95
Spring Roll (4)$6.95
spicy tuna$6.95
white rice$2.00
Drunken Noodle$9.95
Spicy stir-fried wide rice noodles with vegetables with your choices of meat
Crab Rangoon (5)$6.95
Patriots Maki$14.95
Tuna wrapped with cucumber, tempura flakes, topped with torched scallop, Ikura, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Winthrop on da beach$14.95
Shrimp Tempura, cucumber, topped with torched salmon, crispy basil, and special sauce
Pad Thai$9.95
Stir-fried rice noodle with scrambled egg, bean sprouts, and chives seasoned with palm sugar, fish sauce, tamarind juice topped with crushed peanuts with your choices of meat
Pad See Ew$9.95
Stir-fried wide rice noodles and Chinese broccoli with black soy sauce and your choices of meat
Location

Michaels Mall

Winthrop MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
