Thai Taki
Come in and enjoy!
Michaels Mall
Popular Items
Location
Michaels Mall
Winthrop MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Townshend
The Townshend on wheels!
Middleton House of Pizza
Making Pizza Great Again
Pink Carrot
eat well, live well, be well
Boston Döner
Come in and enjoy some fresh Mediterranean Food!