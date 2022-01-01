Thai Time
Thai Time is located in the heart of downtown Binghamton, overlooking the Chenango River, offering an amazing view of the city. Thai Time is best known for our Asian fusion cuisine, featuring our signature Drunken Noodles and Pho, which is a traditional asian soup made with beef. Our latest renovation has now added two levels of outdoor seating for you to appreciate the spectacular view, along with a seasonal fully stocked bar located on the lower level.
96 Front St
Location
Binghamton NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Downtown by Beer Tree Brew is our newest location. A contemporary cafe, taproom and restaurant nestled in the city of Binghamton, NY. Our cafe features state-of-the-art equipment, custom roasted coffees and has an array of fresh, in-house baked goods to start your day. Home to the only rooftop beer garden in the area, you will be immersed in an elevated experience filled with views, Beer Tree’s craft brews, and modern American plates. Whether you need a fresh cup of coffee for your morning commute, a bite to eat, or a specialty craft beer after a hard day's work, Downtown has you covered. (roof top completion expected summer 2022)
