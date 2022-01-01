Go
Thai Time

Thai Time is located in the heart of downtown Binghamton, overlooking the Chenango River, offering an amazing view of the city. Thai Time is best known for our Asian fusion cuisine, featuring our signature Drunken Noodles and Pho, which is a traditional asian soup made with beef. Our latest renovation has now added two levels of outdoor seating for you to appreciate the spectacular view, along with a seasonal fully stocked bar located on the lower level.

96 Front St

Popular Items

Curry Puff$6.50
Diced chicken, potatoes, and onions in a curry marinade wrapped in pastry dough, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Pad Thai
Shrimp and chicken, Thai rice noodles stir- fried with eggs, crushed peanuts, scallions, and bean sprouts in sweet tamarind sauce.
CALIFORNIA ROLL$6.00
cucumber, avocado, crab stick, sesame seed
Drunken Noodle
Shrimp and chicken, fresh Thai rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, onions and Thai basil leaves.
SWEET POTATO TEMPURA ROLL$5.00
VEGGIE ROLL$7.00
Thai Iced Tea$3.75
Thai Fried Rice
Eggs, onions, broccoli, snow peas, baby corn.
Thai Crispy Rolls$6.50
Crispy mixed vegetable rolls served with sweet & sour sauce.
UNI
Location

96 Front St

Binghamton NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

