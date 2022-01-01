Go
Thai Tip

At Thai Tip we try to cook everything fresh so that we can meet your needs.

1512 Wyoming Blvd NE suite E

Popular Items

A-2 fresh Spring Rolls$3.50
Choice of chicken, tofu, or shrimp, lettuce, cucumbers, carrots and soft rice noodles wrapped in rice paper. Served with homemade sweet and sour sauce.
C-6 Pineapple Curry$12.00
​A delicious mixture of red curry, your choice of protein, coconut milk, and pineapple; topped with ​bell peppers
R-3 pineapple fried rice$12.00
Jasmine rice stir fried with your choice of protein, cashew nuts, pineapple, egg, onions and
​tomatoes.
A-1 Egg Rolls$3.00
eggroll paper lightly fried with ground pork carrots cabbage and silver noodles
C-4 Pa Nang Curry$12.00
Served with your choice of protein, Thai pa nang red curry, green beans, coconut milk, bell peppers and lime leaves.
N-1 Pad Thai Noodles$12.00
Thai Tip’s most popular noodle dish. Medium flat rice noodles stir fried with your choice of protein, egg, green onions and bean sprouts; tossed in a savory tamarind sauce. Served with a side of peanuts, dried chili and lime.
sweet rice$4.95
Sweet rice served with your choice of mango (seasonal), pineapple chunks or fresh banana; topped with coconut milk.
R-2 famous teriyaki fried rice$12.00
Tip’s special fried rice served with your choice of protein, egg, bacon/bacon grease,
​onions, peas and carrots; tossed in a teriyaki sauce.
A-13 Chicken Potstickers 8pcs$5.00
​Fried dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables. Served with homemade pot sticker sauce.
Thai Iced Tea$3.50
Location

1512 Wyoming Blvd NE suite E

Albuquerque NM

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
