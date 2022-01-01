Thai Tip
At Thai Tip we try to cook everything fresh so that we can meet your needs.
1512 Wyoming Blvd NE suite E
Popular Items
Location
1512 Wyoming Blvd NE suite E
Albuquerque NM
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
Come in and enjoy!
La Cantina Loca
Come in and enjoy!
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen
Good old Country Food with a New Mexican Flair.
Drive up window now available for your convenience and Safety.
When the weather is warm enough out out door patio on old Route 66 is a new Favorite for our guest.