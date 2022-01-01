Lengua Madre

Cochon

No reviews yet

Cochon offers true Cajun and southern cooking-- the food is focused and simple, roast meats with natural sauces, homemade boudin and andouille sausage, smoked brisket and seafood delivered fresh from waters around the New Orleans by local fishermen. In 2007 the world-renowned culinary organization The James Beard Foundation named Chef Link Best Chef: South and Cochon was nominated as Best New Restaurant. Cochon is located at 930 Tchoupitoulas Street at the corner of Andrew Higgins Street, in the Warehouse District. For more information and menus please visit www.cochonrestaurant.com

