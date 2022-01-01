Go
Lengua Madre

Modern Mexican cuisine.

1245 Constance Street

Popular Items

Tinned Seafood$12.00
Tinned calamari in sofrito served with potato chips, cherry tomato relish and lemon aioli.
Chicken Sandwich$7.00
The Coquette Classic. Fried chicken thigh on a Martin's Potato roll with turnip ravigote, special sauce and napa cabbage.
Sunday Fried Chicken Dinner & Lucy Boone Ice Cream$45.00
Sunday Fried Chicken Dinner
A whole chicken (8pcs) fried and served with sweet potato salad, vegetable slaw, ranch, hot sauce and a pint of Lucy Boone Northshore Honey Ice Cream.
Amuse Bouche$8.00
Pickles$8.00
Topo Chico$3.00
Elote$8.00
Paradigm Gardens sweet corn with chiltepin chili aioli, lime and cotija cheese. It's got some spice!
Beet$8.00
A whole roasted red beet topped with a sour cherry mole, bird's eye chilis and pomegrante. Served warm.
Cesar Salad$10.00
Ana's Cesar Salad with a roasted poblano dressing, mint, cilantro, romaine and napa cabbage.
Location

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
