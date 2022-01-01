Go
Toast

Thalia Hall

Come in and enjoy!

1807 South Allport Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1807 South Allport Street

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Casa Indigo

No reviews yet

Local.Kitchen.Catering

Prime Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dusek's Tavern

No reviews yet

A place for nice people to enjoy food and drink

Pilsen Yards

No reviews yet

Pilsen Yards is a bar-centric and music-driven hangout in the heart of Pilsen. Our menu of inspired latin street food, from tacos to ceviches, hummus to carne asada is plated up next to a mezcal, tequila, & whiskey charged bar program.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston