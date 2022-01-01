Go
  Thames Waterside Bar & Grill

Thames Waterside Bar & Grill

251 Thames St,

Popular Items

Lobster Bisque$9.00
House-made traditional bisque with chunks of lobster meat
Bourbon Bacon Burger$15.00
8oz certified Angus beef, crispy onion rings, bacon, cheddar, honey bourbon bbq
Coconut Curry Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Sautéed shrimp, shredded lettuce, mango salsa, coconut curry aioli
Cheeseburger$14.00
New England Clam Chowder$9.00
Local hand shucked clams, bacon,
potatoes, creamy broth
Chicken Caprese Panini$14.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, pesto aioli, balsamic glaze
Bourbon Marinated Steak TIps$30.00
Tender bourbon marinated steak tips, demi glaze,
mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Wings$14.00
Buffalo, Asian sweet chili, honey bourbon bbq
garlic parmesan, pineapple habanero, cajun dry rub
$1 Wings$1.00
Portuguese Linguica Clam Cakes$9.00
1⁄2 dozen, house made crispy fritters, full of clams and linguica
Location

251 Thames St,

Bristol RI

Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
