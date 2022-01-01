Go
Ad Hoc imageView gallery
American

Ad Hoc - Super Bowl To-Go!

Closed today

StarStarStarStar

1,361 Reviews

$$

6476 Washington Street

Yountville, CA 94599

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed

Location

6476 Washington Street, Yountville CA 94599

Directions

Gallery

Ad Hoc image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ad Hoc & Addendum
orange starNo Reviews
6476 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Carpe Diem Restaurant & Bar - Napa, CA
orange star4.5 • 1,814
1001 second st Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
PRESS Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
587 St. Helena Hwy St. Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
738 Main St Saint Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Farmstead Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
738 Main St Saint Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Gillwoods Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1313 Main St. St. Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Yountville

Bottega Napa Valley
orange star4.4 • 17,585
6525 Washington Street Suite A9 Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Bottega Napa Valley - NEW
orange star4.4 • 17,585
6525 Washington Street Suite A9 Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Coqueta Napa Valley - Yountville, CA
orange star4.3 • 587
6525 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Southside - Yountville
orange star4.7 • 128
6752 Washington Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Yountville

Napa

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Ad Hoc - Super Bowl To-Go!

orange star4.0 • 1,361 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston