That Little Italian Kitchen

Think of us for your next celebration: sports parties, tailgating, corporate picnics, graduations, team picnics, family events, reunions, holidays, business meetings, lunches, dinners, or just to have friends over!

PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM

5730 Fulton Road NW • $$

Avg 4.6 (508 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5730 Fulton Road NW

Canton OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
