That Sushi Spot

Kosher Sushi, Poke Bowls, Platters, and so much more!
Open for in-house casual dining, takeout orders, pickup, curbside pickup, or home delivery.

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

3004 Avenue L • $$

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
spicy tuna crunch with avocado OR cucumber
Cucumber Roll$5.00
Salmon Roll$6.50
Raw salmon with avocado OR cucumber
Cooked Salmon Roll$7.00
Sushi Spot Fries$5.00
shoestring fries, lightly salted
Avocado Cucumber Roll$5.00
Avocado Roll$5.50
California Roll$5.75
Kani, avocado, cucumber.
Large Poke Bowl$16.50
Small Poke Bowl$13.50
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3004 Avenue L

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 11:45 pm
