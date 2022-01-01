Thatch
We are a sustainability driven market, bar + restaurant located in the heart of Midtown, Miami. Our plant-forward menu is made from scratch daily with the most energy-dense superfoods + local ingredients we can find. Everything we do is with creativity and intention in mind, for the health and well-being of our bodies, minds, community + planet. From our carefully curated sourcing programs to our water-filtration and mindful partnerships, we are committed to the highest quality and most life-lifting products. We can’t wait to see you soon.
3255 NE 1st Avenue
Miami FL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:01 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:01 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:01 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:01 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:01 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:01 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:01 pm
