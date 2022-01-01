Go
Thatch

We are a sustainability driven market, bar + restaurant located in the heart of Midtown, Miami. Our plant-forward menu is made from scratch daily with the most energy-dense superfoods + local ingredients we can find. Everything we do is with creativity and intention in mind, for the health and well-being of our bodies, minds, community + planet. From our carefully curated sourcing programs to our water-filtration and mindful partnerships, we are committed to the highest quality and most life-lifting products. We can’t wait to see you soon.

Popular Items

CLEAN GREENS$10.00
cucumber, celery, mint, lemon, spinach, ginger
UNREAL MINI$1.50
Protein Guru$13.00
acai berry, blueberry, banana, almond butter, maca, cinnamon, vanilla protein, almond mylk
Peanut Butter Buzz$14.00
banana, peanut butter, dates, cashews, cacao nibs, cinnamon, sea salt, almond mylk
Almond Or Peanut Butter + Fruit$10.50
berries, bananas, cinnamon, hemp seeeds, raw honey
Breakfast Sandwich$16.00
Crispy Cauliflower$16.00
house-made gochujang, scallion, sesame
AVOCADO TOAST$9.00
Location

3255 NE 1st Avenue

Miami FL

Sunday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:01 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:01 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:01 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:01 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:01 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:01 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:01 pm
