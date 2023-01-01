Thatcher restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thatcher restaurants

Thatcher restaurants
Must-try Thatcher restaurants

Gila Hank's Cafe

 

Gila Hank's Cafe at EAC

1014 N. College Avenue, Thatcher

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Oriental$0.00
Crispy chicken, green onion, toasted almonds, rice noodles, carrots, red cabbage, served on a bed of romaine with a side of oriental dressing
Make It A Combo$2.99
Add fries or a bag of chips and a fountain drink to any entrée to make it a combo.
(8) FRIED ZUCCHINI with RANCH$3.99
8 ea. Fried Zucchini with Ranch Dressing
Gila Hank's Cafe at EAC
Consumer pic

 

Lively in Strive Fitness Club

3200 W Main Street, Thatcher

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green$6.50
fresh pressed cucumber, spinach, parsley, apple, and lemon juice.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Milkshake$7.25
Clean, healthy, and delicious with 30 grams of protein!
Almond Joy Bowl$9.00
Chocolate protein ice cream base that comes with (included in price) chocolate granola, almonds, coconut, chocolate dust, and chocolate drizzle.
Lively in Strive Fitness Club
Consumer pic

 

Lively & Co. 1120 N 8th Ave in Thatcher

1120 N 8th Ave, Thatcher

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Stay Golden$6.95
Golden beats, pineapple, ginger, turmeric, cucumber, and apples
Chocolate$5.50
Coconut milk base, chocolate from 100% cocoa, sweetened with Local Honey, also includes Raw Undenatured Whey protein!
Apple Walnut Salad$9.24
Baby kale, cabbage, dried cranberries (sweetened with apple juice), blue cheese, apple, walnuts, organic poppyseed dressing.
Lively & Co. 1120 N 8th Ave in Thatcher

