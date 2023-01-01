Thatcher restaurants you'll love
Must-try Thatcher restaurants
More about Gila Hank's Cafe at EAC
Gila Hank's Cafe at EAC
1014 N. College Avenue, Thatcher
|Popular items
|Oriental
|$0.00
Crispy chicken, green onion, toasted almonds, rice noodles, carrots, red cabbage, served on a bed of romaine with a side of oriental dressing
|Make It A Combo
|$2.99
Add fries or a bag of chips and a fountain drink to any entrée to make it a combo.
|(8) FRIED ZUCCHINI with RANCH
|$3.99
8 ea. Fried Zucchini with Ranch Dressing
More about Lively in Strive Fitness Club
Lively in Strive Fitness Club
3200 W Main Street, Thatcher
|Popular items
|Green
|$6.50
fresh pressed cucumber, spinach, parsley, apple, and lemon juice.
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Milkshake
|$7.25
Clean, healthy, and delicious with 30 grams of protein!
|Almond Joy Bowl
|$9.00
Chocolate protein ice cream base that comes with (included in price) chocolate granola, almonds, coconut, chocolate dust, and chocolate drizzle.
More about Lively & Co. 1120 N 8th Ave in Thatcher
Lively & Co. 1120 N 8th Ave in Thatcher
1120 N 8th Ave, Thatcher
|Popular items
|Stay Golden
|$6.95
Golden beats, pineapple, ginger, turmeric, cucumber, and apples
|Chocolate
|$5.50
Coconut milk base, chocolate from 100% cocoa, sweetened with Local Honey, also includes Raw Undenatured Whey protein!
|Apple Walnut Salad
|$9.24
Baby kale, cabbage, dried cranberries (sweetened with apple juice), blue cheese, apple, walnuts, organic poppyseed dressing.