Buffalo chicken wraps in Thatcher

Thatcher restaurants
Thatcher restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Gila Hank's Cafe at EAC

1014 N. College Avenue, Thatcher

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
A buffalo chicken salad (spring mix, diced tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, shredded cheddar, red onion, buffalo grilled chicken, and sriracha ranch) in your choice of tortilla.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH WRAP
A buffalo chicken sandwich (lettuce, tomato, belu cheese crumbles, provolone, breaded chicken, ranch and buffalo sauce) in your choice of tortilla.
More about Gila Hank's Cafe at EAC
Lively & Co. 1120 N 8th Ave in Thatcher

1120 N 8th Ave, Thatcher

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap (no blue cheese)$10.99
More about Lively & Co. 1120 N 8th Ave in Thatcher

