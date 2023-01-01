Chicken wraps in Thatcher
Gila Hank's Cafe at EAC
1014 N. College Avenue, Thatcher
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
A buffalo chicken salad (spring mix, diced tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, shredded cheddar, red onion, buffalo grilled chicken, and sriracha ranch) in your choice of tortilla.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH WRAP
A buffalo chicken sandwich (lettuce, tomato, belu cheese crumbles, provolone, breaded chicken, ranch and buffalo sauce) in your choice of tortilla.
|CHICKEN PESTO WRAP
A chicken pesto (pesto, tomato, pepper jack, spinach, banana pepper, and grilled chicken) in your choice of tortilla.