Walnut salad in Thatcher

Thatcher restaurants
Thatcher restaurants that serve walnut salad

Gila Hank's Cafe at EAC

1014 N. College Avenue, Thatcher

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
STRAWBERRY APPLE WALNUT SALAD
Spring mix topped with candied walnuts, strawberries, bleu cheese crumbles, diced apple, grilled chicken and a balsamic vinaigrette.
STRAWBERRY APPLE WALNUT SALAD WRAP
A strawberry apple walnut salad (spring mix, strawberries, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, apples, grilled chicken and a balsamic vinaigrette) in your choice of tortilla.
More about Gila Hank's Cafe at EAC
Lively & Co. 1120 N 8th Ave in Thatcher

1120 N 8th Ave, Thatcher

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple Walnut Salad$9.24
House chopped kale mix, dried cranberries (sweetened with apple juice), blue cheese, apple, walnuts, poppyseed dressing.
More about Lively & Co. 1120 N 8th Ave in Thatcher

Tucson

