The Birdy Bistro

Come in and enjoy! Breakfast is served from 6 am to 10:30am. Lunch is from 11 to 2:30 pm.

Popular Items

Board Special Soup
Loaded potato
Calli Dreaming$8.99
Turkey, chicken, provolone, cheddar, spinach, tomatoes, avocado spread, and dijon mustard.
Birdy house chicken salad$7.79
chicken salad created with chicken, and herbs.
Berry Bluebird$8.99
Turkey, Ham, Swiss cheese, blueberry jam, spinach and basil aioli
Large 2GO drink$2.59
Pampered Piggy$8.79
Grilled panini made with ham, harviti cheese, arugula, peach jam, and pepper aioli.
Hen Pecked$8.79
Grilled panini made with chicken, brie cheese, apples, spinach, and herb aioli
PICK THREE$9.99
Jive Turkey$8.79
Grilled Panini made with Turkey, Harviti cheese, tomato jam, spinach and basil aioli
The Fig n Pig$8.59
Grilled panini made with ham, brie cheese, fig spread, arugula, and oil vinaigrette.
Location

57 W Crabtree st

Trenton GA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
