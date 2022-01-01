That's A Some Pizza
An Island tradition since 1984! Using a 127 year old Sourdough starter from the Klondike gold rush we make an award winning Sourdough pizza unlike any other in the world!
PIZZA
9720 Coppertop Loop suite 101 • $
9720 Coppertop Loop suite 101
Bainbridge Island WA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
