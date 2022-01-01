Go
Toast

That's A Some Pizza

An Island tradition since 1984! Using a 127 year old Sourdough starter from the Klondike gold rush we make an award winning Sourdough pizza unlike any other in the world!

PIZZA

9720 Coppertop Loop suite 101 • $

Avg 3.5 (126 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Breaded Wings$10.99
Side Dipper$0.75
Caesar Salad$7.99
Greek Salad$6.99
Lg House Pizza$20.99
Our house specialty with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.
Lg Extreme Pepperoni$21.99
Pepperoni to the extreme! 3 times the pepperoni on a regular pepperoni pizza!
House Salad$6.99
Med Plain Cheese$13.99
Lg Plain Cheese$16.99
Cheese Sticks$8.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9720 Coppertop Loop suite 101

Bainbridge Island WA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Plate & Pint

No reviews yet

Bainbridge Island's family-owned pub restaurant.
THE place to enjoy great food, drinks, company and sports!

The Madison Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Proper Fish

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pau's Asian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston