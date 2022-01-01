Go
Toast

THAVMA Mediterranean Grill

We experience very heavy call volume in the evenings, use our online ordering to cut the lines and have your order sent directly to our kitchen!

SEAFOOD

6230 Town Center Way • $$

Avg 4.6 (1058 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken ShishKabob$20.00
Two chicken skewers chargrilled to order, served with warm pita, country pilaf, and tzatziki.
Village Salad$11.00
Chopped tomato and cucumber with red onions, Feta, Kalamata olives, and vinaigrette.
Assorted Cold Platter (Pick 3)$14.00
Your choice of Hummus, Tarama, Roasted Beets, Dolmades, Tzatziki, or Baba Ghanoush. Choose 3.
Extra Pita$0.50
Thavma Chips$12.00
Thinly sliced zucchini, lightly fried.
Hummus$8.00
Served with Warm Pita Wedges
Split ShishKabob Platter$20.00
Make your own platter, pick any two: Choice of Chicken, Lamb, Steak, Kofta, Shrimp or Falafel. Served with warm pita, country pilaf & tzatziki.
Greek Salad$10.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Feta, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, vinaigrette.
Oregano Wings$13.00
Baked (not fried) jumbo wings sprinkled with lemon, oregano & pepper.
Extra Pita$0.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6230 Town Center Way

Livingston NJ

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tony Boys Sandwich House

No reviews yet

Fast Casual Dining with freshly prepared
Chicken Cutlet Sandwiches
Boars Head Cold Cuts
Ribeye Cheesesteaks
Chopped Salads

16 Handles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dartcor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rezza

No reviews yet

In Bocca Al Lupo

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston