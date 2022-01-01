Go
23 Drydock Avenue

Popular Items

Southie Girl$13.00
Ramen, Thai Peanut Curry Sauce, Shrimp Tempura, Crispy Shallots, Edamame, Corn and Crushed Peanut
Diet Coke$2.00
Coke$2.00
Ten Yum$13.00
Tom Yum Ramen, Shrimp Tempura, Crispy Shallot, Lime, Cilantro.
Szchuan Chili$13.00
Ramen, Black Chili Dressing, Pork Katsu, Crispy Shallots, Edamame, Cucumber, Corn, and Crispy Garlic.
Thazia$13.00
Ramen, Thai BBQ Sauce, Pork Katsu, Chicken and Shrimp Wonton, Crispy Shallots, Edamame, Corn and Crispy Garlic.
Water$2.00
IDB$13.00
Thai Style Pork Bone Soup with Ramen, Chashu, Wonton, Scallions, crispy shallots, Japanese seaweed.
Mi Soul$13.00
Japanese Miso with our Thai style pork bone soup, Ramen, Chicken, Seaweed, Scallions
Location

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
