THB - ID - Chubbuck, Yellowstone Ave
Open today 4:45 AM - 9:15 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Location
5209 Yellowstone Avenue, Chubbuck ID 83202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Red Rabbit Grill Pocatello - RRG - Pocatello
No Reviews
1200 Yellowstone Ave Pocatello, ID 83201
View restaurant