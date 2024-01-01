Go
A map showing the location of THB - KY - Ashland, Fairfax DrView gallery

THB - KY - Ashland, Fairfax Dr

Open today 4:45 AM - 9:15 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1305 Fairfax Drive

Ashland, KY 41101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Monday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:45 am - 9:15 pm

Location

1305 Fairfax Drive, Ashland KY 41101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

My Dad’s Pizzaria
orange starNo Reviews
942 Blackburn Ave Ashland, KY 41101
View restaurantnext
Sals Italian Eatery and Speakeasy - 1624 Carter Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1624 Carter Avenue Ashland, KY 41101
View restaurantnext
Bombshells & Ales - Ashland
orange star4.4 • 1,804
739 Carter Ave Ashland, KY 41101
View restaurantnext
1 Fat Patty's-Ashland
orange starNo Reviews
1442 Winchester Avenue Ashland, KY 41101
View restaurantnext
Kings Diner
orange star4.4 • 112
2002 Greenup Ave Ashland, KY 41101
View restaurantnext
Cargo House Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2415 Carter Avenue Ashland, KY 41102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ashland

El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,634
366 DIEDERICH BLVD ASHLAND, KY 41101
View restaurantnext
Bombshells & Ales - Ashland
orange star4.4 • 1,804
739 Carter Ave Ashland, KY 41101
View restaurantnext
Sbarro - Ashland, KY
orange star4.3 • 376
500 Winchester Ave Ashland, KY 41101
View restaurantnext
Kings Diner
orange star4.4 • 112
2002 Greenup Ave Ashland, KY 41101
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Ashland

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Washington Court House

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

THB - KY - Ashland, Fairfax Dr

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston