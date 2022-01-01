THB - NC - South Concord, Concord Parkway South
Open today 4:45 AM - 9:15 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Location
3673 Concord Parkway South, South Concord NC 28027
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jackie Boys Grill and Tap - Concord
4.4 • 331
3775 Concord Parkway South Concord, NC 28027
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South Concord
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #10 Kannapolis
4.4 • 2,897
6097 Bayfield Parkway Concord, NC 28027
View restaurant
Jackie Boys Grill and Tap - Concord
4.4 • 331
3775 Concord Parkway South Concord, NC 28027
View restaurant