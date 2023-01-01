Go
Banner picView gallery

THB - OH - Green, Massillon Rd

Open today 4:45 AM - 9:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3532 Massillon Rd

Green / Uniontown, OH 44685

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:45 am - 9:45 pm
Monday4:45 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday4:45 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday4:45 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday4:45 am - 9:45 pm
Friday4:45 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday4:45 am - 9:45 pm

Location

3532 Massillon Rd, Green / Uniontown OH 44685

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunrise Social
orange starNo Reviews
3875 Massillon Rd. Uniontown, OH 44685
View restaurantnext
Papa Gyros - Green
orange star4.6 • 2,341
3939 Massillon Road Uniontown, OH 44685
View restaurantnext
The Town Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1840 town park blvd Uniontown, OH 44685
View restaurantnext
The Neon Lime
orange starNo Reviews
4401 Shriver Rd Uniontown, OH 44685
View restaurantnext
Crazy Chicken - 790 Arlington Ridge Unit 100
orange starNo Reviews
3190 S Arlington Rd Akron, OH 44312
View restaurantnext
The Upper Deck
orange starNo Reviews
357 W Turkeyfoot Lake Rd Akron, OH 44319
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Green / Uniontown

Papa Gyros - Green
orange star4.6 • 2,341
3939 Massillon Road Uniontown, OH 44685
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Green / Uniontown

Akron

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Canton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

North Canton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

THB - OH - Green, Massillon Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston