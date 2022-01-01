THB
Open today 4:45 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
206 NE 7th Street
Grants Pass, OR 97526
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:45 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:45 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:45 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:45 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:45 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:45 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:45 am - 3:59 am
Location
206 NE 7th Street, Grants Pass OR 97526
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Ma Mosa's
We serve up local, natural, organic, or non-GMO always! If our local farmers have it, we go there first, otherwise we source your food with as much detail and love as we give to prepare it. Ma Mosa’s is a from-scratch kitchen, providing the bounty from our valley with food you can feel good about eating.
Climate City Brewing Co
Taste the Climate
Partake - Wine Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Catalyst
Come in and enjoy!