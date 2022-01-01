Go
THB Bagelry & Deli

Maryland Made. Locally Loved.

3301 Boston St,Ste 106

Popular Items

Pizza Bagel w/ Pepperoni$6.65
Mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce & Italian seasoning on bagel of choice
1/4LB Tuna Salad$3.50
Low Fat Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!
1/4LB Chicken Salad$3.50
Chicken Salad Panini$9.50
Served on multi grain panini bread
Chicken salad, roasted red peppers, muenster chs, lettuce & tomatoes
1/4LB LF Tuna Salad$3.50
Not Your Average Reuben$9.50
Pastrami, Corn Beef or Turkey breast open faced w/ swiss, coleslaw & Russian dressing on Rye bread
Free to substitute bagel w/ another type of bread
Italian Caesar Favorite Salad$9.50
Romaine lettuce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, parmesan chs, & Grilled chicken w/ Caesar dressing
White Fish Salad Sandwich$9.35
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
Mango Smoothie
3301 Boston St,Ste 106

Baltimore MD

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
