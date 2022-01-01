Go
THB Bagelry & Deli

Maryland Made. Locally Loved.

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3208 St Paul St • $

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)

Popular Items

Bagel w/ Sliced Lox + Cream Cheese$11.00
Add on: onions, capers, lettuce & tomatoes
Egg + Cheese$4.15
Bagel (Single)$1.29
Fresh Brewed Coffee
Sausage, Egg + Cheese$5.95
Turkey Sausage, Egg + Cheese$6.35
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$3.75
Half Dozen (6)$7.10
Bagel w/ Butter$2.65
Bacon, Egg + Cheese$5.95
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3208 St Paul St

Baltimore MD

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

