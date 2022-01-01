Go
Toast

THB Bagelry & Deli

Maryland Made. Locally Loved.

10288 Mill Run Circle Unit 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$3.75
Home Fries$3.95
Sausage, Egg + Cheese$5.95
Half Dozen (6)$7.10
Bagel (Single)$1.29
Just a single bagel in the bag!
Egg + Cheese$4.15
Baker's Dozen (13)$13.99
Customize your Baker's Dozen!
MONDAY + TUESDAY: Get 3 extra bagels - just add your bagel selections into the special instructions
**Excludes gourmet bagel options; Not available on holidays**
Turkey Sausage, Egg + Cheese$6.35
French Fries$3.95
Bacon, Egg + Cheese$5.95
See full menu

Location

10288 Mill Run Circle Unit 100

Owings Mills MD

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hue Cafe & Apothecary

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cabrito Mexican Grill - Owings Mills

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Atrium Village Bistro

No reviews yet

Bistro

Georgia Peach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! No refunds on Online Orders. Please ensure that your order is correct before submitting payment. Thank you for your support!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston