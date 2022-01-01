Go
Toast

The Holy Donut

Maine Potato Donuts

848 Minot Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (137 reviews)

Popular Items

Plain Maple$2.67
Plain Maple Bacon$3.42
Chocolate Coconut$2.67
Half Dozen$13.47
Vegan Chocolate Caramel Coconut$3.42
Chocolate Sea Salt$2.67
Vegan Vanilla$2.67
Vegan Triple Berry$2.67
GF Chocolate Sea Salt$3.52
Plain Coffee Cake$3.42
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

848 Minot Ave

Auburn ME

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mac's Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Board Room Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DaVincis Eatery

No reviews yet

DaVinci’s is located in the historic Bates Mill Complex at 150 Mill St. in Lewiston, Maine. Our menu features house-made Garlic Knots, Fresh Soups, Brick Oven Specialty Pizzas, and a wide array of Italian Specialties. We offer extensive lists of craft beers and wine, as well as full bar service and a gluten conscious menu.
Our dining experience is casual so you can feel comfortable eating your favorites. Inside DaVinci’s you’ll experience the Mill’s original brickwork and wooden beams, as well as a collection of Vespa scooters and antique bicycles.

Boba

No reviews yet

Asia has long been known for its wide variety of delicious street food. Over the years, the food sold in these local markets have deservedly become well-respected in today’s Asian restaurants, boba’s mission is to bring authentic Asian flavors to the greater Lewiston-Auburn metropolitan area.
Boba’s authentic cuisine with a local twist is rooted in our family’s traditions that began in northern Thailand in the early 80’s. After migrating to the United States, our grandparents craved the unapologetic flavors and textures of true Asian food—dumplings with a crunch, spicy noodles, skewers fired over the charcoal grill, and food prepared from fresh ingredients. Since 2015, boba (the name derives from the tapioca pearl a classic staple of flavored bubble tea drinks) stands as a testament to our family traditions by serving Asian-themed dishes influenced by the best of Thailand, Vietnam,Taiwan, and China.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston