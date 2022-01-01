The Holy Donut
Handmade Maine Potato Donuts
DONUTS
398 US-1 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
398 US-1
Scarborough ME
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
O'Reilly's Cure
Food, Drink & Social Remedy
Cowbell Scarborough
Come in and enjoy!!
Amato's
Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches • Salads • Since 1902
Pine Point Grill
Every Season is our Season !! Quaint atmosphere with a cozy dining room, fun bar area with high top tables and outdoor seating when weather permits.
Our menu offers chef inspired selections from the land, sea, and garden along with artisan style pizzas. From the bar we're offering a great lineup of Maine draft beers and specialty drinks.