The Hub

At The HUB, food is at the center of families, friends & festival!
With multiple places to choose from, there’s something to please everyone in your group.

7000 E. County Highway 30a

Popular Items

Single Stack$8.33
All Burgers served on a
Buttered Martin's Potato Roll
with & Pickle Spear
*Picture shows a 1/2 lb Burger
Duos Kids Menu - Kids Hamburger$7.87
1/4 lb burger on a martin roll. Comes with choice of fries or an apple and a fountain soda.
*Pictured with cheese and bacon added
Duos Sandwiches - Shrimp Po Boy$12.03
Hand Breaded Shrimp piled high on a
New Orleans Leidenheimer Roll.
Dressed with Shaved Lettuce &
Homemade Tartar Sauce. Available
Grilled or Blackened
Hub Favorites - Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.25
Crispy Breaded All White Meat Chicken
Tenders. Choice of Honey Mustard or
Ranch
Double Stack$10.18
All Burgers served on a
Buttered Martin's Potato Roll
with & Pickle Spear
*Picture shows a 1/2 lb Burger
Duos Kids Menu - Kids Chicken Tenders$7.87
Crispy Breaded All White Meat Chicken Tenders. Comes with choice of fries or an apple and a fountain soda.
Duos Sandwiches - Gulf Grouper$15.73
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato &
Homemade Tartar Sauce. Available
Fried, Grilled or Blackened
*picture shows prepared blackened
Hub Favorites - Hot Honey Chicken Sliders$9.25
Martin Slider Buns with Crispy Chicken
Coated in a Hot Honey Chili Sauce
topped with Creamy Coleslaw
Sharables - Smoked Wings$13.88
House Smoked with Special Blend of
Spices. Choice of Naked, Buffalo,
Sweet Chili or Duo's Jerk Sauce
Duos Sandwiches - Smoked Turkey Club$11.10
House Smoked Turkey Breast topped
w/ Thick Cut Bacon, Romaine Lettuce,
Tomato & Avocado with Honey
Mustard Sauce all served on Buttered
Toasted Texas Toast
Location

7000 E. County Highway 30a

Watersound FL

Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
