Go
A map showing the location of The Social ClubView gallery

The Social Club

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

410 Galloway Street

Eau Claire, WI 54703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

410 Galloway Street, Eau Claire WI 54703

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Stella Blues
orange starNo Reviews
306 E Madison St Eau Claire, WI 54703
View restaurantnext
Pablo Center at the Confluence
orange starNo Reviews
128 Graham Ave Eau Claire, WI 54701
View restaurantnext
The Plus - 208 S Barstow St
orange starNo Reviews
208 S Barstow St Eau Claire, WI 54701
View restaurantnext
Fast Fuel - Plant Based Grab & Go Fast Food
orange starNo Reviews
930 Galloway Street Eau Claire, WI 54703
View restaurantnext
Midae
orange starNo Reviews
403 South Barstow Street Eau Claire, WI 54701
View restaurantnext
Mona Lisa's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
428 WATER ST Eau Claire, WI 54703
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Eau Claire

Tokyo Japanese Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 143
2426 London rd Eau claire, WI 54701
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Eau Claire

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Social Club

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston