Go
Toast

THE 1899 PUB

This is our story. Our history. Whatever you want to call it. It is a tale of – well – drinking and thinking. Actually, thinking of a better place for drinking, to be more specific.
The 1899 Pub is an iconic neighborhood bar where everything is just a little bit better. Better because of the company. Better because of the libations. Better because it is just right in every way.
We are open seven days a week for beers, snacks, cocktails, music, sports and mostly good ‘ol fashion fun. So here’s to better times, truly better times spent with friends, in our own little place. Stop by and say hello, we’re always happy to see a friendly face.

38228 GLENN AVE

No reviews yet

Location

38228 GLENN AVE

Willoughby OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chagrin River Diner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Frank & Tony's Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Ballantine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Garage Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston