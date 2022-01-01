Go
The 18hundred

We missed you Bakersfield!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1800 Chester Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)

Popular Items

GARLIC GRILLED CHEESE$9.00
Monterey Jack, Provolone, and Swiss on grilled sourdough
ONION RINGS$5.00
Hand battered onion rings
FRENCH FRIES$6.00
ZUCCHINI FRIES$5.00
Hand battered zucchini fries
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN$12.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, avocado, creamy dijon
18 HUNDRED ORIGINAL$9.00
Two grass fed beef patties topped with house dressing, romaine, tomato, fresh onion, pickles
BAKO BURGER$12.00
Our Original topped with bacon and avocado
COBB SALAD$14.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
LEMON CAULIFLOWER BITES$5.00
Tossed in garlic & lemon, topped with sliced almonds.
FRENCH FRIES$3.50
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1800 Chester Ave

Bakersfield CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
