The 19th Hole At 59er

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

2209 E Vincent Rd

Milton, WI 53563

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am

The 19th Hole rebuilding

The 19th Hole features a fun atmosphere for food and drinks along with axe throwing and golf simulators.

59er Bar & Grill

59er--Where life is better on the Green!

Pettit's Lakeview Campground

Come in and enjoy!

Wet Bottoms feat.

Sit back and relax on our outside deck, listening to great music with amazing food and drinks.

The 19th Hole At 59er

