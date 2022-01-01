Sandwiches
Food Trucks
Club 300
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
1 Review
$$
300 E Main St
Anoka, MN 55303
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
300 E Main St, Anoka MN 55303
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Anoka Hardware Store
Need a hammer? Come on in. We have plenty of tools and a whole lot more.
Ambi Wine Bar
Wine. Dessert. Bites. Beer.
The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House
We offer a brunch menu as well as High Tea Service.
Misfits Saloon
Come in and enjoy!