Sandwiches
Food Trucks

Club 300

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

1 Review

$$

300 E Main St

Anoka, MN 55303

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Tofu Hot & Spicy$16.00
Asian Street Fries$14.00
Lettuce Wraps$13.00
Pot Stickers Steamed$7.00
Tofu Red Curry$16.00
Cashew$17.00
Coconut Shrimp$13.00
Cheese Rolls$8.00
Jerk Chicken$18.00
Pad Thai Tofu$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

300 E Main St, Anoka MN 55303

