The '401 Table and Tap

6700 Ferris

Popular Items

Power Bowl (VEG)$16.00
Two organic quinoa and kale patties garnished with honey
habanero aioli, herb basmati rice, topped with black beans
and pico de gallo, guacamole and seasonal vegetables
Penne Alfredo$7.00
Penne pasta with grilled chicken and alfredo sauce
Kabob Plate (GF)$20.00
Skewers of beef tenderloin, grilled all-natural chicken or a
combination of both with herb basmati rice, seasonal
vegetables, Persian cucumber dill salad, and warm pita
The OG Burger$14.00
Angus beef patty topped with American cheese. Served with seasoned hand-cut fries.
Cheeseburger$7.00
Beef Patty, American Cheese on Challah bun with fresh cut fries
Fire-Roasted Brussels Sprouts (VEG)*$9.00
Glazed with sweet chili sauce
Vegan Mediterranean Fusion Bowl (VEG)$15.00
Basmati lentil rice with ginger-glazed Brussels sprouts,
butternut squash, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado relish
and cumin-cilantro vegan aioli
Chicken Fingers$7.00
With fresh cut fries
Homemade Hummus (VEG)*$9.00
Choice of Tuscan, jalapeño, beet, or green goddess
hummus with toasted pita bread. Add carrot & cucumber strips for $2
Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.00
Topped with tostada strips, cheddar, and avocado
Bellaire TX

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
