Go
Toast

The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife

Sports Grill by day ...Entertainment by Night! Neighborhood "dive" bar where we know you by name.

GRILL

4494 w Peoria Ave

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)

Popular Items

Liliac February 10th (just bring your receipt on show night)$30.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
Liliac VIP Table for 6 includes a drink ea. (Bring receipt on show night)$300.00
Liliac VIP (just bring your receipt on show night)$40.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4494 w Peoria Ave

Glendale AZ

Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stinger's Sports bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Piacenza

No reviews yet

We are a mobile food service trailer. Family owned and operated. Made to order fresh northern Italian cuisine. Come and enjoy!

Daisy’s Cravings

No reviews yet

Delicious cravings made with real and fresh ingredients!

Jimbo’s Sports Bar/Grill

No reviews yet

Fun and Friendly Neighborhood Sports Bar with 27 TV's

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston