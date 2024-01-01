The 49er Drive In Movie Theater - 675 N Calumet Dr
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
675 N Calumet Dr, Valparaiso IN 46383
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lenny's Coal Fired Pizza - 3800 N Calumet Ave
No Reviews
3800 N Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Valparaiso
Franklin House Valpo - 58 S Campbell St
4.2 • 1,801
58 S Campbell St Valparaiso, IN 46385
View restaurant
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
4.5 • 1,445
1084 Linwood Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurant