Go
The 513 image
Bars & Lounges

The 513

Open today 3:00 PM - 2:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

25 Reviews

11100 Magnolia Blvd

North Hollywood, CA 91601

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

11100 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood CA 91601

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Idle Hour

No reviews yet

Idle Hour is one of the last standing structures of the "Programmatic architecture" movement in Los Angeles and now serves Americana cocktails and fare that are a definitive time stamp reflective of its original era.

Hungry Habanero

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Xecora

No reviews yet

Artisanal Eatery - Handcrafted Mexican Food

Tiki No

No reviews yet

Tiki No

The 513

orange star4.7 • 25 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston